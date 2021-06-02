Ethiopia: Moh, Efda Toiling to Ensure Smoke Free Areas

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) disclosed yesterday that they have been working on creating smoke free areas and healthy citizens across the country. Observing "World No Tobacco Day Ceremony" under the theme "Commit to Quitting," MoH Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse on the occasion said that the main purpose of the event is to create smoke free world and ensure healthy generation across the globe.

According to the Minster, Tobacco has different affects in different areas. Therefore, it requests strong control measures, strategies, and stakeholders' integration to create healthy world. Particularly, this year celebration is different from the previous similar events due to exist of coronavirus pandemic. It meaans that smokers have been seriously affecting by different diseases especially the pandemic.

As to Lia, the Ministry has been carrying out different activities to create smoke free areas and realize productive citizens. Of these many activities, expanding the addicted rehabilitation centers and giving advice services are some of it. Of course, the numbers of rehabilitation centers become little compared with that of the number of addicted citizens. To this end, the Ministry has been working with non-governmental institutions like Maqomia Community to solve the problems in the sustainable manner.

For her part, EFDA Director General Heran Gerba noted that the main aims of the ceremony is increasing awareness creation among the community and ensuring smoke free areas across the world. According to the Director, over eight million citizens have been died each year in case of tobacco smoking across the globe whilst 80 percent of them are being registered under developing countries. Not only that but also one million people are being addicted indirectly or as they are passive smokers.

Similarly, Tobacco has over 7,000 harmful chemicals and 70 percent of them are the cases of cancer. On the other hand, over 700,000 smokers are willingness to stop smoking but 30 percent of them are accessible to gain the services in this actual period. It shows that the number of services which helps getting out from smoking is very little. Therefore, helping smokey citizens to left from addicted is requested strong integration.

According to 2016 survey, Ethiopia shares five percent smoking people who are below 15 years aged and shares over 3.2 million citizens. The country has also been registered 6.5 million citizens expose to smoke each year. "The EFDA has been working with Bahir Dar University, Hawassa University, Adama University, Mekelle University, Haromaya University and Addis Ababa University with formed University Based anti-Addiction Community Mobilization that so as to realize free smoking country. The EFDA has also planned to expand to other universities across the country, she added.

As to Heran, Uganda, Kenya, and Scandinavia countries are best exemplary countries which have been better performance on smoking control. Ethiopia expected to more efforts on implementing the Proclamation number 11/12, 2011(E.C) to realize smoke free and conducive areas across the nation.

BY MESERET BEHAILU