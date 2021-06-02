Africa: LPRC Oilers Retain First Division Title

2 June 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

LPRC Oilers retained Liberia's first division title after winning the 2020-21 edition. The Oil Boys won the league on the final matchday following a 9-0 humiliation of relegated Nimba FC at the Ganta Stadium in Nimba County.

Terry Sackor's record seven goals in a single game and a goal each from Fred Brooks and Titus Cooper helped Oilers finish the season with 46 points from 22 games. The back-to-back champions won the league by a single point margin with second place LISCR Football Club finishing with 45 points following a 2-0 win over Club Breweries on the final day.

Meanwhile, NPA Anchors, Nimba FC and Small Town FC have been relegated from the first division. Nimba FC and Small Town relegation from the top-flight was confirmed before the final match day while Anchors failed to secure a spot in the top-flight for next season following a 2-0 defeat to Nimba Kwado on the final of the season.

