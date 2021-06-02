Rwanda: Equity Bank Opens New Branch in Kimironko

Equity Bank Rwanda has opened a new retail branch in Kimironko sector of Gasabo District bringing the Bank's nationwide footprint to 15 branches.

According to Hannington Namara, the Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda, the move is in line with sustained efforts to increase access to banking services to customers in Kigali and its surrounding environs.

The new branch is located at Magnificat House in Nyagatovu Cell close to Kimironko market.

It is also part of Equity's strategy to offer diverse services to its customer base.

Kimironko, which has one of the largest food markets and bus packs in Kigali, is frequented by travellers and increasingly turning into a trade business hub with diverse customers.

Thus the Bank aims to tap into this growth.

"We have many clients that used to struggle to join the Remera branch and other branches across the city for our services because they are so far from here. This new branch has brought a solution for them. With this new branch we also expect new clients as they get us closer to them," he said.

Namara said the new branch will facilitate deposits, withdrawals, access to credit facilities and hence further deepening access to financial services to the Rwandans.

The branch will also serve as an advisory centre for retail consumers, SMEs and corporates.

"The branch will allow us to serve our customers better and to meet their financial needs right at their doorsteps. Even as the Bank continues to grow, we are committed to offering Rwandans a great customer experience with a variety of tailor-made products that speak to their financial needs," he said.

He said the banking hall shall be open six days a week to allow customers to save, borrow and invest thus improving their lives and livelihoods.

"Whether you are a farmer, a retail or wholesale trader or a tourist on transit, Equity Bank Kimironko is located right next to the market & car parking allowing you to efficiently deposit funds, make withdrawals, transfer money from Rwanda to international countries, make payments or even get financial advice from our team of qualified Relationship Managers," Namara said.

The opening of the new branch reinforces Equity's renewed promise to its customers that was made last year when the Bank unveiled a new brand identity, he noted.

The new brand saw Equity Bank Rwanda present itself as The ONE Equity unified brand, with one basket of tools, products, and services under one roof ranging from banking, insurance, and investment.

Namara urged customers to also embrace mobile banking.

"Customers can now use their mobile phones or computers to embrace digital banking. They can pay each other using digital banking, they can pay taxes, schools and other bills. They can get a loan from the bank online using the Easy Loans product. Traders can get loans using their mobile phones, purchase and retail goods and pay back the loans," he added.

Beatrice Mukagatare, a businesswoman in hairdressing commended Equity Bank for easing access to its financial services.

"I have a hairdressing salon in the same building. It was very difficult to walk a long distance to access bank services. Going home with cash is risky. With the branch close to us it will be easy to deposit or withdraw money.

I earn between Rwf5,000 and Rwf10,000 every day and I have to save part of it. I will also be able to easily get a loan from the bank and pay as I earn from my business and develop my family," she said.

Equity Bank Rwanda began its operations in 2011 and it has 2800 agents, 1220 merchants and a network of 21 ATMs.

Equity Bank Rwanda is a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, a financial services company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange and Rwanda Stock Exchange.

