South Africa: WhatsApp + Maths Tutors = a Solution for Poor Learners

analysis

An innovative maths WhatsApp hotline threw high school teens an educational lifeline during 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that old ways of reaching learners wouldn't work any more. The hotline is still playing a crucial role in 2021.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Diepsloot resident and Grade 7 learner Refiloe Onnica Boshielo was stuck in Mogodi village in Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo when South Africa was locked down during the 2020 pandemic. "I was at my village home for the Easter holidays when we were locked down, so I couldn't come back to Diepsloot in Johannesburg," she said.

Boshielo was lucky. She had received face-to-face mathematics support after school with an NGO called Olico. So when Diepsloot co-ordinator Shelton Chadya made contact, Boshielo immediately signed up for a remote maths WhatsApp group.

"I was staying with my cousins and aunt, and my aunt made sure I had airtime. Shelton used to send worksheets on WhatsApp in the morning. By 12pm everybody had to complete the work. We'd WhatsApp him questions between 9am and 12pm, and then do the work. By 4pm, he'd send corrections. Then we'd discuss before he sent answers."

Olico has provided maths after-school...