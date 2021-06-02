South Africa: WhatsApp + Maths Tutors = a Solution for Poor Learners

2 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kim Maxwell

An innovative maths WhatsApp hotline threw high school teens an educational lifeline during 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that old ways of reaching learners wouldn't work any more. The hotline is still playing a crucial role in 2021.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Diepsloot resident and Grade 7 learner Refiloe Onnica Boshielo was stuck in Mogodi village in Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo when South Africa was locked down during the 2020 pandemic. "I was at my village home for the Easter holidays when we were locked down, so I couldn't come back to Diepsloot in Johannesburg," she said.

Boshielo was lucky. She had received face-to-face mathematics support after school with an NGO called Olico. So when Diepsloot co-ordinator Shelton Chadya made contact, Boshielo immediately signed up for a remote maths WhatsApp group.

"I was staying with my cousins and aunt, and my aunt made sure I had airtime. Shelton used to send worksheets on WhatsApp in the morning. By 12pm everybody had to complete the work. We'd WhatsApp him questions between 9am and 12pm, and then do the work. By 4pm, he'd send corrections. Then we'd discuss before he sent answers."

Olico has provided maths after-school...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania: Who Is Yusuf Manji?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.