Liberia: CEMESP and Partners Hold FOI Roundtable With Journalists and Government Information Officers

2 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding and its partners on Monday May 31, 2021hosted a Freedom of Information (FOI) roundtable with journalists and government information officers in Monrovia.

It is the first of three regional Freedom of Information (FOI) relationship-building roundtables with twenty-five (25) Freedom of Information Story Grant Fellows, and about 25 Public and County Information Officers.

The roundtable held under the theme 'Building Network to Increase Demand for FOI Use' was primarily organized to encourage relationship building between public information officers and journalists to bridge bottlenecks in accessing public information.

This event (FOI roundtable) forms part of an ongoing Liberia Media Initiative (LMI) project jointly implemented by CEMESP, Internews, the Local Voices Liberia and co-funded by the European Union.

CEMESP's Executive Director Malcolm Joseph said the roundtable was a way of introducing FOI fellows to the county and public information officers for the purpose of initiating relationship building and enhancing networks.

According to him, his institution will work with the Independent Information Commission (IIC) under the EU support project to hold two additional freedom of information roundtables to enhance the quality of Liberian journalism.

The Keynote speaker who is the commissioner for the Independent Information Commission spoke of the need to collaborate with all sectors of society to achieve the mandate of the commission.

Cllr Bedal Wla Freeman said the IIC is functionally weak due to low funding and lack of political will to comply with information requests on the part of some officials and public entities.

He called for assistance from donors and other partners to address the huge capacity gap at his commission.

The European Union Ambassador to Liberia who attended the event said, he was happy to form part of such an event supported by the nations of Europe.

