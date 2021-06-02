Liberia: CSOs Build Consortium to Strengthen Collaborations in Demands for War Crimes Courts

2 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — As part of an effort to cement national synergy among civil society institutions in Liberia aimed at defeating impunity via the full and timely implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Report, The National Consortium to Eliminate Impunity in Liberia was established on Monday, May 31, 2021 by 20 registered institutions to ensure the establishment of a War Crimes Court in Liberia.

The group at the mass meeting on citizens' popular support and submission of the draft Act for the Establishment of the War Crimes Court in Liberia, reviewed and approved the National Implementation Roadmap, draft Centennial Declaration and strategies for partnership engagement and citizens localize inclusive ownership.

The Civil Society groups at the meeting overwhelmingly agreed through its approved National Roadmap to mobilize over 100,000 Liberians from all segment of the society and stage peaceful Justice March on June 24, 2021. The historic march will bring together all civil society institutions, trade unions, youth/student/women organizations, massacre victims, person of special portfolios to submit the draft Act and maintain structural engagement at all levels for the timely enactment of the legislation (Act) to establish the War Crimes Court. Monrovia shall embrace justice and the fear shall be drifted from victims to perpetrators. Justice shall reign once more.

The broad-based civil society organizations are also launching a massive media publication and educational program in preparation for the grand march. The massive media publicity will include the production of messages in local Liberian languages for publication and broadcast across the country.

