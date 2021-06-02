Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Mccarthy Hosts Discussion With Foreign Minister Kemayah and Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Members

2 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — U.S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy has hosted a meeting facilitated by Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Liberian Senate, represented by four members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. The Senators included the honorable James Biney, Chair; the honorable Conmany Wesseh, Co-Chair; the honorable Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, member; and the honorable Augustine Chea, member. U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Alyson Grunder, Senior Defense Official Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Alden, USAID Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks, and USAID Democracy, Rights and Governance Director April O'Neill also attended the meeting.

The discussion was frank and cordial, focused on issues of good governance, transparency, and accountability. Ambassador McCarthy emphasized the close and enduring friendship between the United States and Liberia, and the importance of dialogue to promote mutual understanding. He urged the Senators to address perceptions of corruption in the legislature and to ensure that investments made in Liberia's peace, security and development are sustained.

For their part, the Senate Committee members expressed deep appreciation for the meeting and reassured the U.S. Embassy representatives of the Senate's preparedness to work on their concerns and other matters for the promotion of good governance and strengthened relations between our two countries.

Foreign Minister Kemayah underscored that the objective of the meeting was to further advance the partnership and friendship between the United States and Liberia and especially, the relationship between the U.S. Embassy and the Liberian Senate, in furtherance of stronger bilateral ties.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.