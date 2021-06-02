Liberia: National Civil Society Council Urges Govt to Address Human Rights Violations Contained in U. S. State Department Report

Monrovia — National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has called on the Liberian Government to address series of human rights violations cataloged by the U. S. State Department's 2020 Human Rights report on Liberia.

The report, published under the titled: "2020 Country Report on Human Right Practices in Liberia," covers seven sections of human rights practices including respect for the integrity of a person; respect for civil liberties, freedom of participation in the political process and corruption and lack of transparency. The others include the government's attitude towards NGOs' investigation of alleged abuse, discrimination, societal abuses; and human trafficking and Workers' rights.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, the NCSCL said it has rigorously analyzed the contents of the report, and as a result quantified at least 143 human rights practices mentioned in it, some of which were gross violations.

Of the143 human rights practices identified, the NCSCL rated 50 or 34.9 percent as 'good' practices, 34 or 23.8 percent as fair and the highest 59 or 41.3 percent as poor. Majority of the 'good' human rights practices are related to respect for civil liberties (19 of the 50 good practices) while the remaining 12 are scantily spread across the other eight sections, according to the Council, according to the Council.

Some 'good' human rights practices include: release of pretrial detainees when COVID-19 struck and removal from prisons of juveniles to avoid detention. Others are: no report of political prisoners, significant freedom of religion, protection of refugees; cooperation and responsiveness of government.

'Poor Human Rights Practices'

The NCSCL grouped the 'poor' human rights practices as the arbitrary killings; arbitrary detention by government officials; lack of investigation and accountability for violence against women and children; and 'serious problem' of independence of the judiciary as well as poor working conditions and the worst forms of child labor.

The U.S. State Department documented the incident between the late broadcast journalist Zenu Koboi Miller and some members of the elite presidential guard, the Executive Protection Services (EPS) where he complained that he was brutally attacked in late January 2019 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium. Miller died in a local hospital on February 15, 2019 after complaining of numbness in his left arm and legs. While a direct link between the assault and death was never established, an autopsy was not conducted, and the family issued a statement saying Miller had died of hypertension and stroke.

The State Department also reported another incident that involved an off-duty Liberia National Police (LNP) Sergeant Sensee Kowo, who was also the deputy commander of LNP Ganta City Detachment in Nimba County. On March 8, Kowo allegedly flogged and choked 18-year-old motorcyclist Samuel Selleh after an argument; and Selleh died shortly.