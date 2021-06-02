Gambia: Gamtel FC Sign Coach Ebou Jarra

Gamtel FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Coach Ebou Jarra as their new coach until the end of the season.

According to a post on Gamtel's official Facebook page, their new coach will guide the team until the end of the season with an option to extend.

"Gamtel FC have penned a deal with Coach Ebou Jarra. The former Tallinding United and Real de Banjul gaffer would be with the Telecommunication Boys for the entire season with an option to extend," Gamtel FC wrote on its official Facebook page.

Reacting to his new appointment, Coach Jarra expressed delight for signing with the Telecommunication outfit, noting that one of his aims is to help the team improve their current position on the league standings.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a contract with Gamtel even though I have never signed with a club during the mid of the season but I am optimist that we can change the position of Gamtel on the league table standings," he said during an interview with Point Sports.

According to him, though it would be difficult, it is doable to change Gamtel's situation. He added that before joining a team, he always assesses to see whether certain ambition is achievable or not before signing for the team.

Coach Jarra's contract at Real de Banjul was terminated in April following what the management described as a poor run of results in the ongoing league.

Coach Jarra's immediate task will be to work on Gamtel FC's survival in the league as they currently sit rock bottom (14th) position in the league.

They won 4, drew 3 and lost 10 games after 17 games, collecting 15 points in the process, leveled with Marimoo and B.K. Milan.