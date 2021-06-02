Gambia: Whiteman Allegedly Tied up, Stabbed

Muhammed Camara, alias Topsater, Omar Jeng, Musa Jallow and Zoo Lion were alleged before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court to have tied up and stabbed Derick John Greening, a white man, repeatedly after breaking into his house.

According to the prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Jallow, Muhammed Camara and Omar Jeng fled the country and went to Casamance. He stated that Musa Jallow was later arrested and brought to court and the case was transferred to the High Court. He posited further that after one year five months, Muhammed Camara came back after his friend, Omar Jeng, died in Casamance. He said that Muhammed Camara was arrested, brought to court and charged with robbery with violence. He revealed that Zoo Lion is at large.

Muhammed Camara and Musa Jallow were subsequently arraigned and they denied the allegations after four counts of conspiracy contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code, robbery with violence contrary to Section 272 of the Criminal Code, assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 228 of the Criminal Code and house breaking and stealing contrary to Section 283 of the Criminal Code were preferred against them.

Prosecutors alleged that on or about the 11th August, 2020, at Kotu, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, they conspired among them, violently robbed Derick John Greening and forcefully took away from him D21,000, a medium flat screen television and a computer.

It was also alleged that they broke into the house of Derick John Greening, tied him up and stabbed him repeatedly and forcefully took away from him D21,000, a medium flat screen television and a computer.

The indictment bill indicated that they unlawfully assaulted Derick John Greening in his house by repeatedly stabbing him and causing him an injury.

Prosecutors also alleged that they broke into the house of Derick John Greening and stole the items mentioned above.

The prosecuting officer, Sub-Inspector Jallow, rose and applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court pursuant to Section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code, since the offence of robbery carries life imprisonment.

Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie granted the application for the case to be transferred to the High Court.