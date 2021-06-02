Gambia/Niger: Scorpions Hold 1st Training Session Ahead of Niger Clash

2 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions yesterday held its first training session in Turkey, ahead of their first international friendly match against Niger on Saturday 5 June 2021.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his boys will use the upcoming days to prepare themselves fit enough for their first international friendly encounter with fellow West Africans before brawling with Togo in their second international friendly match on 8 June 2021.

The Gambia will lock horns with Kosovo in their third and final international friendly match on 11 June 2021.

The Scorpions will use the international friendly matches to improve on their weakness ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

Read the original article on The Point.

