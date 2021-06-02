Gambia: Sutton Gambia Celebrates Sutton England Promotion

Sutton United Gambia over the weekend organised a wild celebration after their affiliates club, Sutton United England gained promotion to League Two (English fourth division league) for the first time in their history.

The celebration in Banjul was held at St. Peters Technical School on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sutton United in England made history by earning promotion to League Two (English fourth division league) after claiming the National League title last Sunday afternoon.

Having finished 15th position last season on a points-per-game basis, Sutton secured the title with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Hartlepool to seal their spot in the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history.

The milestone resulted to Sutton United academy in Banjul holding a wild celebration as players and some supporters ran into massive jubilation.

"We are really happy with the great success registered by our parent club in England, Sutton United. The promotion is not only important for Sutton United in England but to us here in The Gambia as well," said Sheriff Fofana, president Sutton United Gambia, during an interview with Point Sports.

He added that, the success registered by their affiliate club will also serves as a motivation for them as they prepare to join the country's division league qualifiers.

According to him, the partnership between Sutton United Gambia and Sutton United England started in 2006, noting that since then Sutton United England have been supportive to them.

"We wish them to continue earning more success until they reach the Premier League (English topflight football)," he said.

Abubacarr Gibba, Secretary General, Sutton United Gambia expressed delight with their affiliate club's promotion.

He added that even though they have been receiving support from Sutton England, they have been struggling to have right structures to be able to pursue their passion.

According to him, part of their aims and objectives is to develop young football players from grassroots between the ages of 7 and 15.

Marcelinue Correa, Sutton United Gambia Development Officer, said they partnered with Sutton United England because they have similar objectives, adding that they have a cordial relationship towards the development of young players in The Gambia.

He thanked Sutton United England for the many gestures they have done for them since the establishment of their partnership.

John Mendy, a Sutton United Gambia player, said they aim to achieve similar development as their affiliate club. He on behalf of players to called for more support from their partner club in England.