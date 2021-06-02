Gambia: CJ Lays Foundation Stone for New Islamic Center

Chief Justice of The Gambia, Sheikh Bubacarr Assan Jallow recently laid the foundation stone for Sheikh Alhaji Bubacarr Zaidi Jallow Islamic Center at a ceremony held at Tabokoto.

The centre measuring about 400 square metres, is believed to be the biggest project ever executed by Direct Aid Gambia office, according to officials.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the foundation stone laying of the mosque, Chief Justice Assan Jallow lauded the project and thanked Direct Aid Gambia Office for naming the center after Sheikh Alhaji Bubacarr Zaidi Jallow Islamic Center.

Abdellatif Ourahou, director of Direct Aid Gambia Office, said the initiative reflects an important milestone in the work of Direct Aid -The Gambia, adding that the NGO has been operating multiple projects including building of mosques, digging boreholes, awarding scholarships to needy Gambians.

"This is a milestone for Direct Aid -The Gambia, given the importance of the mosque and the efforts which has been done so far to get this project done. We hope that Gambians will use this mosque and other facilities undertaken by the organisation as they are used to be.

"Direct Aid -Gambia Office has built over four hundred mosques, as well as other projects such as schools, boreholes etc and the project has covered the whole country."

The Minister of Lands and Religious Affairs, senior government officials, Muslim elders and a cross-section of the community of Tabokoto attended the ceremony.

