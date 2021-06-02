Gambia: IEC Warns Party Agents Against Interference, Obstruction

2 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

The independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has warned party agents against interfering, disrupting and obstructing the registration process in any registration center across the country.

In a statement endorsed by the chairman of IEC, Alieu Momar Njai stated that the mandates of agents from political parties are to observe and note down any observation in the voter registration for submission to their various parties.

"A party agent must not interfere, disrupt and obstruct the registration process. Agents must not also influence, induce, entice any applicant to register or coerce, threaten, intimidate and bar applicant from registration," he warned in a statement following the commencement of voter registration on 29th May, 2021.

The IEC top official noted that invitation to party agents is a privilege, whilst saying his office has the prerogative to accept any agent or send away any agent from a registration centre.

However, he urged party agents at various registration centres to comply with the IEC regulations, "failure which team supervisors will send them away from the registration centres," he said.

Chairman Njai added that only one party agent from a political party is allowed in a registration centre at a time. "Political party agents at registration centres are hereby warned to refrain from taking any voter's card from people to write down the details of the cards.

"Any information needed by a party agent on a registration voter should be collected from the team supervisor at an appropriate time," he said.

