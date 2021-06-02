Gambia: GPA Slips to Elite United in 1st Division League

2 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Ports Authority on Monday slipped to Elite United 1-0 in their week-seventeen fixture of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Both sides came for the vital three points to better their status in the country's top flight league.

Elite United scored a goal in the match to snatch a hard fought victory over The Gambia Ports Authority to improve their status on the league standings with 26 points after 17 league matches.

The Gambia Ports Authority is still with 22 points in 17 league outings.

The ferry boys will strive to win their next league fixture to bounce back in the country's top flight league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.