Gambia: GPA Slips to Elite United in 1st Division League

The Gambia Ports Authority on Monday slipped to Elite United 1-0 in their week-seventeen fixture of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Both sides came for the vital three points to better their status in the country's top flight league.

Elite United scored a goal in the match to snatch a hard fought victory over The Gambia Ports Authority to improve their status on the league standings with 26 points after 17 league matches.

The Gambia Ports Authority is still with 22 points in 17 league outings.

The ferry boys will strive to win their next league fixture to bounce back in the country's top flight league.