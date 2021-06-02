Gambia: Sarah's Kindergarten Inaugurates New Playground

Sarah's Kindergarten in Lamin village recently inaugurated a new playground for the pupils in Lamin.

The playground aims to provide enabling environment for the pupils to exercise during their leisure time. It is also meant to train them to have physical strength in their tender age.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the children were allowed to display their skills on the playground. The kindergarteners could be seen playing volley and basketballs.

The proprietor of Sarah's Kindergarten based in United Kingdom, Sarah Musa commended the head teacher and her colleagues for their hard work in the school.

She thanked all those who contributed in making the inaugural ceremony a success, while urging parents to invest more in their children particularly the girl-child.

"A girl-child is capable of becoming a professional lawyer, politician, nurse among other professionals. It important for the children to have a playing ground to exercise and have fun after classes," she told the gathering while in the UK.

Eliza Mendy, head teacher of the centre, expressed gratitude to the proprietor of the centre for providing them with a playing ground for the pupils.

The ground, she added, would enable pupils interact during physical education as well help them to develop physically.

Tremma Tamba, parent of one of the pupils, also expressed gratitude to the management of Sarah's Kindergarten for providing them such facility for the children.

"The nursery school head has high regards for the children because even if a pupil is late to arrive at the school or absent, the head teacher will call parents of that child to confirm the reason for the child whereabouts. And the school teach our children effectively," she said.