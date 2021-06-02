Gambia: Jiboroh Basic Cycle Gets Furniture but Pupils Still Sit On Mats

2 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

After struggling with inadequate furniture for five years, the Jiboro Basic Cycle School in the Kombo East District has received over two dozen of furniture from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE). However, the pupils are still sitting on mats to attend classes as furniture is not enough.

It could be recalled that The Point had earlier reported that the lower classes of Jiboroh Basic Cycle School have encountered inadequate furniture thus hampering effective and efficient education in the school since 2017.

However, an anonymous source informed this medium that MOBSE has donated 17 tables and 19 chairs to ensure effective teaching and learning in the school, but that alone is not enough.

The source further said the donated furniture is very limited for the school considering the number of pupils without furniture. "Still some students have to sit on floor to attend classes," the source said.

Omar Sanneh, the school's principal confirmed the development but also said the number of furniture provided for the school is too small. He called on all and sundry to come to their aid to rescue the pupils from this appalling state.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.