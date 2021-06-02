Gambia: Jiboroh Basic Cycle Gets Furniture but Pupils Still Sit On Mats

After struggling with inadequate furniture for five years, the Jiboro Basic Cycle School in the Kombo East District has received over two dozen of furniture from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE). However, the pupils are still sitting on mats to attend classes as furniture is not enough.

It could be recalled that The Point had earlier reported that the lower classes of Jiboroh Basic Cycle School have encountered inadequate furniture thus hampering effective and efficient education in the school since 2017.

However, an anonymous source informed this medium that MOBSE has donated 17 tables and 19 chairs to ensure effective teaching and learning in the school, but that alone is not enough.

The source further said the donated furniture is very limited for the school considering the number of pupils without furniture. "Still some students have to sit on floor to attend classes," the source said.

Omar Sanneh, the school's principal confirmed the development but also said the number of furniture provided for the school is too small. He called on all and sundry to come to their aid to rescue the pupils from this appalling state.