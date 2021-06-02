African Rising, Hot Gambia Commemorate Ald

African Rising in partnership with Hopes of Tomorrow on Tuesday commemorated African Liberation Day in a form of dialogue with the civil society and policymakers.

The day's event was held on the theme "Pan-Africanism in 21st century; our Rights, Our Health, Our Future."

At the forum Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan, coordinator African Rising Gambian chapter, said the Africa Day is an annual event observed since 1963 to celebrate the determination of the peoples of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation.

"The goal remains but includes their determination to liberate themselves from all exploitation and ensure a better life for all Africans."

Saidykhan indicated that Pan Africanism is an ideology that encourages and strengthens bonds of solidarity among people of African descent that shared common interests that deserve to be celebrated.

He urged Africans to take action on this year's celebration and add their voice to the voices of the millions of Africans who will be recognising the day in the spirit of pan-African solidarity.

Also speaking, Abdoulie Krubally, chairperson of Hopes of Tomorrow reminded that his movement is a youth led-organisation that is focused towards empowering the youth of the country.

He explained that in doing that, they have chapters in all the regions of the country.

"Our mission is to be a non-violent grass-root movement that will participate in the democracy of this country with a target purposed on the young people."

Muhammed S. Bah, program moderator expressed appreciation in the successful hosting of the event and thanked the African Rising movement for coming up with such an idea for people to dialogue and spot out the problems in the country.

Subsequently, the event, he added, would also avail participants the opportunity to come up with solutions towards the development of the country.