Mali: African Union Suspends Mali Over Military Coup

2 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The AU said it "strongly urges the Malian military to urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks."

Following ECOWAS' suspension of Mali over last week's coup, the African Union has also suspended the West African country "until normal constitutional order has been restored."

Contained in the communiqué of its 1001st meeting, the African Union Peace and Security Council on Tuesday said Mali risks being sanctioned if power is not returned to the civilian transitional government.

The AU said it "strongly urges the Malian military to urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Mali."

The communiqué further called "for the creation of conducive conditions for an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition, based on the agreed transition roadmap for Mali."

If the country fails to comply, the council said it "will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions and other punitive measures against any spoilers of the current transition."

The AU also called for the release of all political detainees, including the interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane who had been under house arrest since they were released from military detention after they were arrested last Monday in a coup led by vice-president Assimi Goïta.

Messrs Ndaw and Ouane were ousted from office barely nine months into their tenure as the head of a transitional government tasked with steering Mali back to civilian rule after a group of colonels, including Mr Goïta, toppled former elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August.

The leaders were held at a military base outside the capital Bamako and were released only after they had resigned from their positions, amid international backlash.

Following their resignation, Mr Goïta declared himself transitional president and said next year's election would go on as planned. The constitutional court would validate his declaration a day later.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania: Who Is Yusuf Manji?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.