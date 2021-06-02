Zimbabwe: Murder Cases Worry Police

2 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over the increase in murder cases occurring countrywide and have urged members of the public not to resolve disputes through violent ways.

Most of the cases were reported and some of the suspects were arrested, while others are still at large. Police are still investigating some of the cases.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in one of the recent cases, police in Gweru arrested a suspect aged 30 for murder which occurred last Wednesday at Winery Compound, Greenvale in Gweru.

"The suspect and his accomplice who is still at large struck and stabbed the victim with a knobkerrie and homemade sword respectively several times on the head after the suspect had intervened to stop a fight between the suspects and another victim aged 20," he said.

Police in Nyanga have also arrested a suspect after who allegedly struck a 70-year-old man with stones several times on the head accusing him of possessing goblins and bewitching him.

Asst Comm Nyathi said: "The ZRP urges members of the public to resolve their disputes amicably and involve third parties where necessary. On May 28, 2021, police in Nyanga arrested a suspect aged 39 for murder.

The suspect struck the victim aged 70 with stones several times on the head accusing him of possessing goblins and bewitching him."

In another murder case which occurred in Norton on Friday, a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death with an unidentified object by a suspect aged 25 after an altercation over prostitutes.

Investigations are still underway.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania: Who Is Yusuf Manji?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.