Zimbabwe: Mudariki Confident As Sables Prepares to Meet Zambia

HILTON Mudariki will lead the Sables in "the Battle of Zambezi" rugby match against Zambia set for Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

Mudariki has been part of the team since 2013 and is hopeful that they will come up with a win.

"I am hopeful that we are going to win the match," he said. "We are glad that we are having this friendly match which will help us prepare for the World Cup qualifiers."

Mudariki was educated at The Heritage and St John's Prep then at Michael House in Natal, where he played for their First XV side in 2009 and 2010.

He represented Natal at the Under-18 Craven Week where he signed a contract with Western Province.

In 2011, Mudariki represented Western Province in the Under-19 Currie Cup and also Zimbabwe Under-20 in the Junior World Trophy in Georgia.

In 2013, he made his debut for The Sables against Namibia in Windhoek and also made his HSBC World Series debut in the Port Elizabeth sevens the same year.

Mudariki represented the University of Johannesburg in the Varsity Cup in 2015, 2016 and 2017. His performances earned him a professional contract with Jersey Reds RFC in the English Championship.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union have lined up friendly matches against the neighbouring nation that will see the Under-20 play at 10 am, the Lady Sables at 1pm and the senior men's team at 3pm.

Sables starting line-up

Doug Juszyk, Mathew Mandioma, David Makanda, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanarwo, Blithe Mavesere, Tonderai Chiwambuka, Hilton Mudariki (C), Riaan O'Neil, Darrel Makwasha, Takudzwa Chieza, Brendon Madzekenyedze, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brendon Mandivenga.

Substitutes

Deanne Makoni, Cleopas Kundiona, Tinotenda Masaraure, Takunda Kundishora, Biselele Tshamala, Dadlee White-Sharply, Keith Chiwara. Shingai Katsvere.