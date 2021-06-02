Egypt: Talaat - Subscribers of Digital Egypt Platform Hit 2.2m

Prime Minister Moustafa Mabdouli held a meeting on Wednesday2/6/2021 with Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Amr Talaat for following up projects implemented by the ministry.

Talaat said that subscribers of the Digital Egypt Platform reached 2.2 million compared to 1.8 million in April.

Talaat also noted that up to six million documents were digitalized. By the end of this year, up to 320 million documents will be digitalized, he pointed out.

He added that the ministry has adopted many measures for improving the quality of data systems for state-owned property.

Also, he noted that the ministry is operating for digitalizing other government departments such as the Ministry of Justice, the Health Ministry, the Higher Education Ministry, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Social Solidarity Ministry.