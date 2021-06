Head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan discussed on Wednesday 2/6/2021 with Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayyeb Arab and Islamic issues of common concern.

The two sides, during a phone call, underlined the necessity of Arab and Islamic solidarity in the face of dangers threatening Egypt and Sudan.

The two sides also discussed historic relations binding the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples.

MENA