Zimbabwe: Damaged Roads Slow Down Grain Deliveries

Badly damaged roads in Zvimba district have hindered farmers from delivering grain to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), with transporters reported to have since shunned some routes in the area.

Zimbabwe recorded good rains in the 2020/21 summer cropping season which has seen the nation recording a bumper harvest that is going to help cut grain imports.

The rains have also presented a litany of challenges, especially to the transport sector, as it damaged roads in some areas, resulting in the Government declaring all roads a state of disaster.

Zvimba North legislator and Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister, Cde Marian Chombo, who has since partnered various stakeholders operating within her constituency in a road restoration drive, said many farmers were finding it hard to deliver their grain to GMB due to the bad state of the roads.

The Department of Roads, District Development Fund (DDF) and Zvimba Rural District Council are all working on restoring the road network system in the district.

In complementing the efforts by Government, stakeholders comprising of commercial farmers and gold and chrome mining firms partnered Cde Chombo to help attend to the roads.