Namibia: State Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen

THE government is facing a critical shortage of lifesaving oxygen at state hospitals due to the collapse of the oxygen generating systems at health facilities countrywide.

The oxygen shortage has affected most public healthcare facilities.

The country has seen almost 100 Covid-19 patients die in the last two weeks and 24 deaths were recorded yesterday alone.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed that the ministry has been experiencing a low supply of oxygen in the hospitals and has engaged other suppliers.

"There is additional pressure on the oxygen generating systems due to the high demand because of the rising Covid-19 cases, which means more patients require mechanical ventilation," he said.

Businessman Knowledge Katti owns Intaka Technology Namibia, which has been supplying oxygen to hospitals countrywide since 2011.

Despite the ministry procuring portable oxygen cylinders to assist patients, along with the standing Intakatech supplies, Nangombe said the supply remains insufficient for the increasing number of patients.

Nangombe explained that Intakatech is unable to meet the new oxygen demand required by Covid-19 patients.

He added: "The gas generation systems were put in place on the basis of specific specifications and needs," he said.

"At the time we were catering for theatres and a limited number of intensive care beds," he said.

Nangombe said yesterday he met African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) and Air Liquide Namibia, among others, to acquire additional oxygen countrywide.

Although the problem started last year with the spread of Covid-19, the situation has gone from bad to worse in recent weeks coinciding with a spike in Covid-19-related deaths among patients at state facilities.

Frustrated health workers told The Namibian that they are now forced to carry oxygen cylinders into hospital wards, because the in-house oxygen generation systems are crashing.

The situation has forced the government to purchase about four tonnes of oxygen a day since late last year at a daily expenditure of about N$200 000.

The government is now relying on outside supplies to supplement its non-functional in-house oxygen production systems, provided by Intakatech. Questions sent to Katti were not answered.

Health officials complained that by last year, the ministry's top brass already knew that Intakatech oxygen generating machines would fall short, when oxygen demand at hospitals increased.

Oxygen purity levels produced by Intakatech apparently stood at 93% when the machines were operating at full capacity. This was still short of the international European pharmacopoeia standards set at 99% purity.

With the spike in Covid-19 hospital cases, Intakatech machines started struggling to the point that their oxygen purity levels allegedly dropped to less than 75%.

A medical doctor at Katutura Intermediate Hospital told The Namibian that the situation at the hospital is critical.

"Problems cropped up last year but have worsened because the Intakatech plant has failed completely," he said.

He explained that the oxygen supply at Windhoek Central Hospital was reduced five years ago and "no one knows why".

"The Covid-19 unit is running on oxygen cylinders because of supply fluctuations from the Intakatech plant."

Despite Intakatech not producing the volumes needed by the hospitals, a contract extension was granted before an alternative was discussed.

"Delays have been costly in terms of lives lost," he said.

The health ministry's relationship with Intakatech made headlines about a decade ago.

A World Health Organisation investigation had found that Intakatech's oxygen did not meet WHO standards and was not safe.

The company scooped its lucrative contract in 2007 and its contract has been renewed three times since the WHO's finding in 2010.

Similarly, Esme Botes, the chairperson of the Private Hospitals Association told The Namibian yesterday that all private hospitals, including the public hospitals are overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she could not comment how private hospitals are handling the oxygen situation.

"The private hospitals are meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) on the matter but I cannot comment on how the issue is being addressed without input from the others," she said.

A source told The Namibian yesterday that private hospitals are overwhelmed by the pandemic, especially now. This is worsened by other towns referring severe cases to Windhoek.

"It is a big challenge for the private hospitals but the severely sick patients are not thrown out," the source said.