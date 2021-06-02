Zimbabwe: Chidhakwa, Gudyanga Trial to Continue

2 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga has been set to continue on 17 and 18 June.

Chidhakwa and Gudyanga are facing separate charges of abuse of office.

The trial was supposed to continue on Monday, but failed as the key witness Richard Chingodza was not available.

Chingodza had to be arrested and brought before the court by police officers following a warrant of arrest that was issued against him on October 25 last year.

Asked by Harare regional magistrate on why he defaulted court on October 25 last year, Chingodza said he was not feeling well.

"During that time I was at the farm doing land preparation, on the day I was supposed to come in Harare I was not feeling well," he said.

Mr Mambanje cancelled the warrant of arrest and warned Chingodza to appear in court on June 2 for trial continuation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.