Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's Confirmed Cases Rise By 142

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 171,226 after 142 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the country's positivity rate now stands at 5.4 per cent, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a sample size of 42,650 tested over 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,818,416.

Of the new infections, 131 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners. Male patients were 76 and 66 were female. The youngest is a 14-year-old while the oldest is aged 83.

Case distribution, deaths

New cases were distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 38, Kisumu 32, Uasin Gishu 14, Kilifi 12, Nandi 7, Meru 6, Machakos 4, Bungoma 3, Kiambu 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Siaya 2, Narok 1, Murang'a 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kitui 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

CS Kagwe also announced 18 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late death reports from the months of April and May. This now pushes the cumulative number of fatalities to 3,206.

The number of recoveries has increased to 117,039 after 16 more patients recovered from the disease, with 9 being from various health care facilities and 7 from the home-based care.

A total of 1,251 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,705 patients are under home-based care.

There are currently 92 patients in ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 54 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

Some 90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units.