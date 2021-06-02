Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Gash Barka, Anseba, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (4), Adibara (3), Ali-Ghidir (2), and Tessenei (1); Gash Barka Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Decamere (1), and Mendefera (1); Southern Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 4,145.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 3,855 while the number of deaths is 14.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

2 June 2021