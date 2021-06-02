Nigeria: Buhari Transmits Bill Extending Retirement Age, Service Years for Teachers to Senate

2 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Five months ago, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the upward review of the retirement age of teachers and their years of service.

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted to the Senate, a bill to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years.

The bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

The bill was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read it out at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, the president explained that the piece of legislation would provide for a harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

The decision to increase the retirement age and service years of teachers, he said, was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

"Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

"Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

"The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years," part of the letter read.

Further details of the legislation will be discussed on another legislative day when the lawmakers begin the process of its passage.

Mr Buhari's letter comes about five months after the Federal Executive Council approved the extension of teachers' retirement age as well as service years.

Meanwhile, Mr Lawan, during plenary, also referred the president's request for the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Committees on Defence and Army.

The Defence Committee, which is chaired by Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto), was mandated to be the lead Committee to screen the newly appointed army chief.

