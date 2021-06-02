South Africa: Dispute Over Municipal Boundaries Leaves Rural, Orphaned Children Hungry

analysis

A children's centre in Hammanskraal is pleading for food assistance from the Department of Social Development to help the orphans in their community.

Ngobi Village is a remote community about 100km from Pretoria near the town of Hammanskraal. The village is inhabited by mostly old people who are unemployed, with most depending for survival on government grants.

Because there are no opportunities in the village, most young people of working age have moved elsewhere to find work, often leaving the elderly to look after their children.

With food prices soaring and unemployment on the rise, grants are not enough to sustain whole families. They often run out of money before the end of the month, leaving people hungry and forced to seek alternative means of survival.

The sparsely equipped kitchen where food is prepared at Motheo Children's Centre in Ngobi Village, Hammanskraal. (Photo: Zukiswa Pikoli)

Most families use grants to supplement the income of the breadwinner, who is often an informal worker or in a low-paying job. Even when the government increased the grant and provided the Covid-19 relief grant to those who had previously not qualified, it was not enough.

Obakeng Motheokgane (31) runs Motheo Children's Centre with a...