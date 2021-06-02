Mozambique: Covid-19 - No Deaths and 55 New Cases

2 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, a further 55 cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19 were diagnosed on Tuesday, but there were no deaths.

Tuesday was thus the fourth consecutive day with no Covid-19 deaths. The Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique thus remains 836.

Since the start of the pandemic, according to a Ministry of Health press release, 554,797 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,019 of them in the previous 24 hours. 964 of these tests yielded negative results, and 55 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique thus rose to 70,850.

31 of the new cases identified on Tuesday were from Maputo province and six were from Maputo city. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for 67.3 per cent of the cases. There were also 11 cases from Zambezia, six from Tete and one from Sofala. No positive cases were reported from the other six provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Tuesday was 5.4 per cent, similar to Monday's rate of 5.7 per cent. The Monday and Tuesday positivity rates are notably higher than those for the previous week (e.g. 4.6 per cent on Sunday, 2.2 per cent on Saturday, 1.4 per cent on Friday, and 1.9 per cent on Thursday).

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but four new cases were admitted.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 14 on Monday to 13 on Tuesday. Nine of these patients (69.2 per cent), are in Maputo, while the Covid-19 wards in Matola, Nampula, Tete and Sofala each have one patient.

The Ministry added that, on Tuesday, 22 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (12 in Nampula and 10 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 68,547, or 98.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 430 on Monday to 463 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 259 (55.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 100; Niassa, 20; Inhambane, 18; Manica, 18; Zambezia, 16; Tete, nine; Sofala, eight; Gaza, seven; Nampula, six; and Cabo Delgado, two.

