Namibia: Period Drive Initiative Launched - Initiative to Impact 2100 Young Women

2 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

CocaCola Beverages Africa Group and Windhoek Charity this week launched the Period Drive initiative at Groot Aub Junior Secondary School.

The initiative aims to impact about 2100 young women from all over the country for 2021, by means of donate sanitary pads enough for 3 Months per recipient.

"We believe this will bring much needed relief to you as learners and to your guardians and parents during this trying financial times. Women are an integral part of our society and they are the key to our world's shared success and prosperity," a joint statement read.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus, CCBA Manager: Sponsorships, Special Events and Signage, Robinson Hangula and the Windhoek Charity Team.

