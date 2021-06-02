Namibia: Cancer Association Calls On Trained Nurses to Register As Consultants

2 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is calling on suitably qualified and trained registered nurses with palliative care experiences in all regions to register as stand-by consultant support caregivers.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said this is part of their ongoing efforts to develop programmes and expand the footprint of hope for persons afflicted by cancer.

Hansen said the consultant nurses will provide ad-hoc support to palliative cancer patients and their families as cases may present. "They will also be called to provide patients visits, rehabilitative and qualitative palliative care or end of life support for cancer patients reported with us," he added.

He called upon suitably qualified registered nurses with a proven record in palliative care, interested this consulting programme, to apply with Sister Aina Nghitongo, Head of Medical at CAN, at [email protected].

Namibian Association of Medical Aid Fund (NAMAF) tariffs and conditions apply in addition to the board approved policy governing the CAN Patient Financial Assistance Programme.

