Mozambique: Despite Terrorism, Macomia Celebrates Its Anniversary

Maputo — Although it is on the front line of the struggle against islamist terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, the town of Macomia on Tuesday celebrated the 56th anniversary of its elevation to the status of a town, reports Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Speaking at the celebrations, Macomia district administrator, Tomas Badae, stressed the need for local residents to redouble their vigilance so that any sign of a terrorist presence can be reported promptly to the defence and security forces "who are there to protect the public".

Badae praised the commitment of the defence forces and urged them to make every effort "to destroy all the foci of terrorism", in the district and in the province.

Since the date coincided with International Children's Day, Badae said that the vigilance and commitment of the government forces are the paths leading to the effective defence of children's rights.

Estimates of the number of people displaced by terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado vary between 700,000 and 800,000. About 350,000 of them are children, currently living under deplorable conditions, going hungry and deprived of their right to education.

The main event during the celebrations was the laying of a wreath on the local monument to the Mozambican Heroes. The fact that this took place at all was a sign that the situation in Macomia has improved considerably. A year ago a similar event would have been quite impossible, since the population of the town was in hiding, following a terrorist attack that began on 28 May 2020.

A teacher cited by "Mediafax" noted that memories of last year's attack were still fresh in people's minds "as if it happened yesterday"

The townspeople are fearful that there could be another attack, but to avoid any unpleasant surprises, a strong presence of the defence and security forces was evident throughout Macomia.