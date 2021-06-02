Namibia: Highest Daily Number of Covid-19 Deaths Recorded

2 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Tuesday recorded 24 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily number since the virus was reported in the country in March last year.

The Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula in a statement said the 24 cases were recorded from all the regions in the country.

"We are announcing the highest number of 24 deaths. This must send a clear message to all of us to be extra careful. No vaccination status of all the deceased could be confirmed. Vaccination protects against diseases, hospitalization and death," he said.

Namibia has so far recorded a cumulative number of 854 COVID-19 deaths.

