Uganda: Rakai Deo Warns Teachers Against Defying Covid-19 Guidelines

The Rakai District Education Officer, Mr John Baptist Kimbowa, has warned teachers against defying Covid-19 guidelines, stating that could lead to their interdiction.

Mr Kimbowa cited laxity in observing the set guidelines by the ministry of health, which said exposes pupils and students' lives to danger.

He made the expression on Wednesday while meeting Rakai District head teachers. The meeting was held at Lumbugu Primary School in Lwanda Sub County.

"I have received reports in the last two weeks that most of the teachers no longer wear their masks as they teach our children. They also don't observe other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) yet we thought they would lead an exemplary life to the children they teach," he said.

"We are therefore planning to summon and interdict whoever proves to be defiant to the set guidelines because we don't want to lose lives as if we don't know what to do," he added.

Mr Anthony Magembe, a schools' inspector in the district said some teachers act that because they think the virus can not harm them since they are in remote areas

"I happened to get information as I inspected schools last week that some teachers are minding less simply because they are in the rural areas," he said.

Mr Magembe said they are yet to liaise with the health workers in the neighborhood of different schools to conduct sensitization meetings which will involve both teachers and pupils, so as to learn more about the pandemic.

Mr Kimbowa further warned the head teachers who allow other classes apart from those officially authorized by government to attend lessons.

"There are still other head teachers amongst you who have insisted on allowing pupils of the classes that are not yet authorised to attend school. We are going to keep our eyes and ears open and once we land on anyone doing that, they will regret," he warned.

He pledged to make a thorough follow up on this issue because it's one way of safeguarding the school children against the pandemic.

Primary one to Primary three classes are set to resume attending lessons on June 7, as per government schedule.

Recently, Greenhill Academy Primary School among others decided to close its normal business after several pupils tested positive.

There is a bit of uncertainity whether the Ministry of Education will sanction resumption of normal studies soon due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases as the second wave hits the country.