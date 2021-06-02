Tanzania: Govt to Spend More Than 50 Pc Energy Budget On Jnhpp

OVER half of the Ministry of Energy budget will be spent on implementing the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project across the Rufiji river, the government said Wednesday.

Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani announced that 1.4trn/- of the 2.38trn/- budget will be spent on JNHPP.

The 2115 megawatts, is the country's largest hydroelectric project that started in June 2019 and scheduled to be completed next year costing at least 6.55trn/-.

The Minister says, "upon the completion of the project the government will move very close to its target to generate 5,000 MW by 2025."He said the project will create conducive environment for reliable power supply as well as reduce cost of electricity.

Dr Kalemani told the National Assembly, the maximum electricity demand is expected to reach 2,677 MW and the country will have 2,323 MW as excess to export to neighbouring countries.

A total of 2.49trn/- has been paid to the contractor as of May this year, covering 100 per cent of the amount required to be paid as per the contract.