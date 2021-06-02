Tanzania: Govt to Spend More Than 50 Pc Energy Budget On Jnhpp

2 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

OVER half of the Ministry of Energy budget will be spent on implementing the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project across the Rufiji river, the government said Wednesday.

Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani announced that 1.4trn/- of the 2.38trn/- budget will be spent on JNHPP.

The 2115 megawatts, is the country's largest hydroelectric project that started in June 2019 and scheduled to be completed next year costing at least 6.55trn/-.

The Minister says, "upon the completion of the project the government will move very close to its target to generate 5,000 MW by 2025."He said the project will create conducive environment for reliable power supply as well as reduce cost of electricity.

Dr Kalemani told the National Assembly, the maximum electricity demand is expected to reach 2,677 MW and the country will have 2,323 MW as excess to export to neighbouring countries.

A total of 2.49trn/- has been paid to the contractor as of May this year, covering 100 per cent of the amount required to be paid as per the contract.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.