Tanzania: Vice President Wants Local Leaders to 'Get Serious' With Environment

VICE President, Dr. Phillip Mpango warned local leaders Wednesday that climate change is a threat and sharply demanded them to get serious for the benefits of the future generations.

"The responsibility of a leader is to ensure that the environment in our country continues to be sustainable," Dr Mpango said in Dodoma shortly after witnessing the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan administer oath of integrity to her newly appointed Regional Administrative Secretaries.

"If we do not work right now," he said in the future, "we will be leaving our children in an unhealthy and unsustainable environment."The office of the vice president is the over ranking umbrella, charged with among other things coordinating and protecting the environment.

Dr Mpango wants the new leaders to keep their promise by not letting down the appointing authority.

It is the expectation of the president and the public that the new leaders will meet their targets that includes sustaining the environment.

The swearing in ceremony also witnessed Capt. (retired) George Mkuchika swearing in as the Minister in the Office of the President without Portfolio.

Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, Deputy Speaker Dr. Tulia Ackson, Ministers and Regional Commissioners also attended.Quickly, President Samia expressed her gratitude to the Vice President following his commitment to protect the environment. Samia is Mpango's predecessor.

She explains that it is encouraging to see the Vice President demonstrating commitments to the sector that at time he delayed approvals of funds meant to support environment protection.

Regional Administrative Secretaries, is a senior government position in which the officer is responsible with the management and supervision of revenue collections, provide solutions to problems facing the public and advise the government/ regional commissioner on security affairs.