Tanzania: Govt in Final Stage to Pay Cashewnut Farmers, Says Minister

2 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE government is in the finalizing stage to pay cashewnut farmers who produced cashew seedlings in 2017, National Assembly heard on Wednesday.

Minister for Agriculture, Prof. Adolf Mkenda explained that the payment delays were a result of verification process within the ministry. Already 382 farmers have been paid, according to the Minister.

The 382 cashewnut seedling producers had produced 5,858,979 seedlings worth over 2,376,552,326/-.A review conducted between August and October 2020 found additional 5,815,519 seedlings worth 2,660,879,700/-.

The payment is ready.

Technically, in 2017 the government through the Cashew Board entered into an agreement with 678 cashew seedling producers to produce 13,661,433 seedlings of cashew nuts worth 5,317,107,679/-.

However, the government has paid for 12, 298, 927 seedlings or 92 per cent of the seeds distributed to farmers in Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma, Pwani, Tanga, Singida, Tabora, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Morogoro, Njombe, Mbeya, Iringa and Songwe regions.

