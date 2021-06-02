Tanzania: Energy Ministry Requests 8pc Budget Increase

2 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

THE Ministry of Energy has requested for 8 per cent budget increase to finance development projects including the 2115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP) during the fiscal year 2021/22.

Energy Minister Dr. Medard Kalemani tabled a 2.38trn/- budget estimates and expenditure that represents 8 per cent increase from the 2.19trn/- approved for the FY 2020/21.

Details provided by the Minister indicated 2.35trn/- equivalent to 98 per cent of the main budget is for development projects in which 2.17trn/- would be mobilized from local sources.

The ministry is expecting 18.0bn/- budget support from external sources including donors and concessional loans.Energy ministry focuses on implementing the government's commitment on ensuring that it generates sufficient, reliable, predictable and cost-effective electricity, he said.

"The budget focused at strengthening oil exploration as well as trading oil and natural gas to enable citizens benefit from the resources," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.