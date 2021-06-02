Tanzania: Energy Ministry Requests 8pc Budget Increase

THE Ministry of Energy has requested for 8 per cent budget increase to finance development projects including the 2115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP) during the fiscal year 2021/22.

Energy Minister Dr. Medard Kalemani tabled a 2.38trn/- budget estimates and expenditure that represents 8 per cent increase from the 2.19trn/- approved for the FY 2020/21.

Details provided by the Minister indicated 2.35trn/- equivalent to 98 per cent of the main budget is for development projects in which 2.17trn/- would be mobilized from local sources.

The ministry is expecting 18.0bn/- budget support from external sources including donors and concessional loans.Energy ministry focuses on implementing the government's commitment on ensuring that it generates sufficient, reliable, predictable and cost-effective electricity, he said.

"The budget focused at strengthening oil exploration as well as trading oil and natural gas to enable citizens benefit from the resources," he said.