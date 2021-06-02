Tanzania: Zari in Dar With Her Children On Another Co-Parenting Duty

Dar es Salaam — South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan aka The Boss Lady is in Dar es Salaam and she is not alone, she is with her two children Nilan and Tiffah.

Though there was no fanfare at the reception like the last time around, she was received by Diamond Platnumz's mother and her husband 'Uncle' Shamte.

She walked through the arrival lounge at Julius Nyerere International Airport with her two children whom she had with the Bongo Flava star and they seemed to be excited to be back at home.

This is the second time that Zari makes the trip to Dar on parenting duties with Diamond since their dramatic Black rose break up on February 14, 2018 which was followed with a series of accusations including adultery.

The once most famous celebrity couple in East Africa have since mended fences and all looks good with word from the grapevine not ruling out a potential reunion .

In April, Diamond Platnumz was in Johannesburg where he was seen having quality time with Zari alongside his management team.