Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Wants Teachers' Retirement Age Raised to 65 Years

Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum
Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria
2 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent an executive bill to the Senate seeking to increase the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years.

This is just as the upper chamber refers the President's request for the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to its committees on Defence and Army for further legislative work.

The executive bill also seeks to extend the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Wednesday explained that the piece of legislation would provide for harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years was pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads:

"Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

"Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

"The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

"While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Also at Tuesday's plenary, the Senate President referred the President's request for the confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff to the Committees on Defence and Army.

The Defence Committee which is chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko was mandated to be the lead Committee to screen the newly appointed Army Chief.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Chiefs Fired in Angola Anti-Corruption Drive

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.