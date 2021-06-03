Nigerian Govt Reacts to Twitter Deleting Buhari's Tweet

"The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very very suspect. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets that Nnamdi Kanu has been sending?"

The Nigerian government says it is suspicious of Twitter's mission in Nigeria after the social media giant deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very very suspect. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets that Nnamdi Kanu has been sending? Has it?," Nigeria's information minister, Lai Mohammed, told journalists in Abuja Wednesday.

Many Nigerians had criticised Mr Buhari for the Wednesday tweet which appeared to be targeted at Igbos.

"Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," the president wrote.

His reference to the civil war caused controversy with the president's handlers saying he was only referring to violent insurrectionists attacking public officials and institutions in the area.

Read Mr Mohammed's full speech on the matter below.

On Twitter deleting President' tweets on Biafra

Twitter may have its own rules, it's not the universal rule. If Mr. President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concern about a situation, he is free to express such views. Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed. Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members, to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr. President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that? We are the one guilty of double standards. I don't see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria, and will directs his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can't justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.

The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very very suspect. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets that Nnamdi Kanu has been sending? Has it? The same Twitter during the ENDSARS protests that was funding ENDSARS protesters, it was the first to close the account of former president of US, Trump. And you see, when people were burning police stations and killing policemen in Nigeria during ENDSARS, for Twitter, it was about the right to protest. But when a similar thing happened on the Capitol, it became insurrection. You see, we are not going to be be fooled by anybody. We have a country to rule and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter mission in Nigeria citing those two examples is very suspect. What is their agenda?

How does Mr. President speech that anybody who is destroyed infrastructure, who is destroying police offices, who is destroying INEC offices should be ready for the consequences, Is that inciting violence?

Asked why Shiek Gumi whose comment that has been justifying Boko Haram actions has not been picked,

He said: you are gain mixing things. If an organisation is proscribed abinitio, that organization does not exist in that country. There are many Nigerians, for instance, who have been inciting people against government.

Who appointed Gumi middleman between government and Boko Haram? Listen, for me, unless you come and tell me this what Gumi said that is inciting that you are comparing to Kanu... anyway what we're discussing is different. We're discussing Twitter. If you want to ask any question about Gumi or any other person, go ahead but please, be objective.

There's so many people who have been spewing hate against Mr. President, against this governments. So if you want to comment be fair, don't take a position which is not objective. If we were to pick up everybody today who had been abusing this administration, the detention centres will be filled up and you will be the first person also to talk about lack of tolerance, lack of rule of law. But I'm saying that you cannot compare anybody with Kano who boldly say, go and kill policemen. I think sometimes... policemen are brothers, they are our uncle, they are children. We kill them their wives become widows, their children become orphans. And what is the offence of these policemen? Because they are working to keep the country one. What about soldiers that are putting down their lives so that me and you can sleep? It is not acceptable anywhere in the world for anybody, anywhere, to stay in the comfort of wherever he is and now give directives to go and kill soldiers, go and kill policemen.