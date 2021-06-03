Kenya: Acting Health DG Amoth Elected WHO Executive Board Chairperson

2 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya's Ministry of Health Acting Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected World Health Organization Executive Board Chairperson in Geneva.

His nomination was announced on Wednesday by India's Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the 149th session of the World Health Organization Executive Board.

Dr Vardhan previously held the position and has since completed his tenure.

"Following the principle of rotation among Geographical WHO regions, the chair of the board should be chosen from among delegates of members of the African region. Dr. Patrick Amoth has nominated for the office of Chair of the Board," announced Dr. Vardhan.

The board is charged with determining the budget programs and activities of the World Health Assembly and is composed of 34 persons who are technically qualified in the field of health, each designated by a Member State that has been elected to serve by the World Health Assembly.

In May 2020, Amoth was elected to serve as the Vice President of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization.

Dr Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from the University of Nairobi.

He previously served as chief medical specialist (obstetrics/gynaecology) and Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.