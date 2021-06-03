Kenya: Tusker Thrash Division Two Side Marafiki in FKF Betway Cup, Ulinzi Also Through

Nairobi — BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC survived a scare from Division Two outfit Marafiki FC before thrashing them 4-1 at the Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri in the second round of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup on Wednesday.

Marafiki skipper Nick Kirui gave the home side the lead inside the first two minutes of the second half, but Tusker responded through Boniface Muchiri, Henry Meja, Rodgers Aloro and an own goal.

In other results, AFC Leopards beat Posta Rangers 1-0 courtesy of Collins Shichenje’s goal, Ulinzi Stars beat Sofapaka 2-0 in Wundanyi, Bandari thrashed Dimba Patriots 5-1, Kariobangi Sharks beat Tandaza 2-0 and Bidco thrashed Twyford 7-0,

At the Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri, the home side broke the deadlock two minutes after the break through their captain Nick Kirui. However, Sammy Meja’s freekick, Kevin Monyi’s deflected cross, Henry Meja and Rodgers Aloro all scored to ensure victory.

After a cagy opening half where chances were not so open, the game blew up in the second half. Off a counter attack. Korir swung in an acrobatic kick from inside the area to beat Mike Wanjala.

However, Tusker fought back to get into the game and Sammy’s freekick from distance was deflected into the net for the leveller. Off a brilliant team move, Monyi’s cross from the right was deflected into the net by the Marafiki defense.

Meja then slammed home his goal minutes later when another decent passing move by the team saw Hum Mieno pick the ball on the right before teeing up Meja.

Just like he did against Vihiga United on Sunday, Rodgers Aloro put a marker to the match with the fourth and final goal off the penalty spot after Meja was hacked down inside the box by the goalkeeper.