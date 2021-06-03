Kenya: Humphrey Kariuki Tax Case Deferred as Co-Accused Seeks Medical Leave

Nairobi — A tax case against businessman Humphrey Kariuki was adjourned on Wednesday after a co-accused person expressed concern over his health and sought time to get clearance by his doctor before the matter proceeds.

Kariuki's lawyers - Kioko Kilukumi and Cecil Miller - had told trial magistrate Francis Andayi that they were ready to proceed with the case in which their client was charged in 2018 on allegations of tax evasion.

However, Peter Njenga who is the second accused said he was not in a position to stand trial. He also cited the withdrawal of his lead lawyer Senior Counsel Philip Murgor from the case.

Andayi directed that the second accused avails a medical report on June 9 for the court to make its consideration on how the matter will proceed.

The court gave June 29th and 30th as the tentative dates for a hearing. Further, the court will also sit on July 2nd and 3nd.

The Kenya Revenue Authority Prosecutor Sheila Sanga told the court that she had two witnesses who were ready to testify.