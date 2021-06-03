Kenya: Snake Untangles From an Eagle, Bites a Man Inside a Car in Kitui

Kitui — Medics in Kitui are investigating an incident where a man was reportedly bitten by a cobra in his car having fallen from above after untangling itself from an eagle.

The venomous snake is said to have been picked up again by the eagle as those who responded to the victim's call for help attempted to kill it.

David Musyoka, an employee at Mwingi Level IV Hospital, was driving on Mui Road connecting the Mwingi- Garissa Highway when tragedy struck.

Recounting the incident which occured at Kwa-Mbungu area, Musyoka said he remembered seeing snake falling on the bonnet of his car after which it made its way inside the car and bit his hand.