Kenya: 142 Covid-19 Cases Reported, Positivity Rate at 5.4%

2 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 142 new COVID-19 cases after 2,650 samples were tested, marking a 5.4 per cent positivity rate.

Nairobi led with 38 infections, followed by Kisumu with 32 cases, Uasin Gishu (14) and Kilifi (12) cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 18 additional virus-linked deaths which were picked from April and May facility audit records, raising the cumulative COVID-linked deaths to 3,206.

The total number of recoveries stood at 117,039 after 16 more patients recovered.

The ministry said they were 1,251 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 4,705 patients were on home-based care.

