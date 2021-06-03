Kenya Looks to Plant 19 Million Trees in WRC Greening Legacy Project

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Wednesday led the start of a tree planting exercise at the Kakamega Forest which looks to cover a target of one million in Kisumu and Kakamega as part of the WRC Safary Rally Greening legacy project.

The project looks to plant 19 million trees over the next three years, to commemorate the 19 years that the Safari Rally was out of the World Rally Championship circuit.

So far, the project has successfully planted 653,000 trees.

"The greening project is an FIA Community model of giving back to nature and our target is to follow this model. We are also planning to have a Safari Forest at the headquarters in Kasarani," CS Amina said on Wednesday during the planting exercise in Kakamega.

The team plans to have at least six million trees planted all over the country, in conjunction with the Kenya Forest Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service as well as the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

"We are targeting parts of our wetlands and water catchment areas affected by deforestation, traditional Safari Rally Routes, and the Moi International Sports Centre's spectator stage, Kasarani," CS Amina said.

The Safari Rally is scheduled to return to Kenya this month and will be part of the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years. Excitement is already growing ahead of the event which will be predominantly staged in Naivasha.