Kenya: Betway Cup - Holders Bandari Lead Big Guns Into Next Round

Defending champions Bandari FC Wednesday led top sides AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks, Bandari and Bidco United in sealing their places in this season's FKF Betway Cup Round of 16

Holders Bandari thrashed Dimba Patriots FC 5-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa in their Round of 32 clash. Bandari led 1-0 at half time through a goal by Benjamin Mosha, who was also on the mark in the second half. Other goals came through William Wadri, Darius Msagha and Yema Mwana.

The visitors got their consolation via Rashid Athuman. In the toughest match of the day between two top-flight sides, Ulinzi Stars edged out Sofapaka 2-0 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta courtesy of first half goals from John 'Gaucho' Njuguna and substitute Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso was elated by the win, saying the result shows that his team continues to improve in every game this season.

"I'm happy we have qualified to the next round of this competiton. It is good my strikers are now scoring compared to the start of the season when goals were hard to come by. Our focus is winning this title and we have to work hard so as to get a good result when we play against Nairobi City Stars," said Nyangweso.

Collins Sichenje scored the lone goal as Ingwe downed rivals Posta Rangers 1-0 at Thika Municipal Stadium, while Bidco handed Twyford FC a 7-0 beating in an early kick off at the same venue.

Thomsa Teka and Geoffrey Lemu scored in either half as Kariobangi Sharks beat Tandaza FC 2-0 at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Despite taking an early lead at Kinunga Stadium, Nyeri based Marafiki FC failed to keep off league leaders Tusker, who went on to win the tie 4-1.

Henry Mejja bagged a brace, while Rodgers Aloro and Boniface Muchiri scored a goal each. Marafiki captain Nick Kirui scored the lone goal for the hosts.